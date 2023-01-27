Veteran actress Jamuna dies at 86

By Express News Service

Veteran actress Jamuna, who has acted in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, died after a brief illness, at her residence on Friday. She was 86.

Born in Hampi, Karnataka on August 30, 1936 as Jana Bai, to Nippani Srinivasa Rao and Kowsalya Devi, Jamuna moved to Andhra Pradesh and did her primary education in Guntur. She was also a stage artist during school.

She made her acting debut at 16 with the 1953 film Puttillu, helmed by filmmaker Garikapari Rajarao. Subsequently, she shot to fame with the 1955 film Missamma where she played a supporting role in the film starring NT Rama Rao, Savitri and Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Jamuna also acted in a handful of Hindi films and earned Filmfare Award for best supporting actress for Milan (1967), a remake of the Telugu film Mooga Manasulu.

The late actor also tried her hand in politics after she joined the Congress party in 1980. Jamuna was elected to Lok Sabha from the Rajahmundry constituency. However, she quit the party after her career did not flourish. She later joined BJP and campaigned for the party in late 1990s.

Jamuna is survived by her son and daughter.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Veteran actress Jamuna, who has acted in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, died after a brief illness, at her residence on Friday. She was 86. Born in Hampi, Karnataka on August 30, 1936 as Jana Bai, to Nippani Srinivasa Rao and Kowsalya Devi, Jamuna moved to Andhra Pradesh and did her primary education in Guntur. She was also a stage artist during school. She made her acting debut at 16 with the 1953 film Puttillu, helmed by filmmaker Garikapari Rajarao. Subsequently, she shot to fame with the 1955 film Missamma where she played a supporting role in the film starring NT Rama Rao, Savitri and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Jamuna also acted in a handful of Hindi films and earned Filmfare Award for best supporting actress for Milan (1967), a remake of the Telugu film Mooga Manasulu. The late actor also tried her hand in politics after she joined the Congress party in 1980. Jamuna was elected to Lok Sabha from the Rajahmundry constituency. However, she quit the party after her career did not flourish. She later joined BJP and campaigned for the party in late 1990s. Jamuna is survived by her son and daughter. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)