WATCH | Trailer of 'Butta Bomma' out 

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The trailer of Butta Bomma, the upcoming Telugu film starring Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, Surya, was released by Vishwark Sen, on social media on Saturday.

The film is backed by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. It will release on February 4.

A remake of the Malayalam film Kappela, Butta Bomma’s trailer introduces us to the world of Satya (Anika Surendran), her love story with an auto driver, as it also hints at the thrilling side of the film.

Anika plays a girl from a village as her parents caution her every time to be careful and not to go outside. Things go upside down with the entry of Arjun Das into their lives.

Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh has directed the film with the technical crew consisting of music by Gopi Sundar, cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu and editor Naveen Nooli.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

The trailer of Butta Bomma, the upcoming Telugu film starring Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, Surya, was released by Vishwark Sen, on social media on Saturday. The film is backed by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. It will release on February 4. A remake of the Malayalam film Kappela, Butta Bomma’s trailer introduces us to the world of Satya (Anika Surendran), her love story with an auto driver, as it also hints at the thrilling side of the film. Anika plays a girl from a village as her parents caution her every time to be careful and not to go outside. Things go upside down with the entry of Arjun Das into their lives. Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh has directed the film with the technical crew consisting of music by Gopi Sundar, cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu and editor Naveen Nooli. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)