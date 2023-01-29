WATCH | Trailer of 'Butta Bomma' out 

Home Entertainment Telugu

Published: 29th January 2023 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the upcoming thriller drama film 'Butta Bomma' starring Anika Surendran

A still from the upcoming Telugu film 'Butta Bomma' starring Anika Surendran. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The trailer of Butta Bomma, the upcoming Telugu film starring Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, Surya, was released by Vishwark Sen, on social media on Saturday.

The film is backed by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. It will release on February 4.

A remake of the Malayalam film KappelaButta Bomma’s trailer introduces us to the world of Satya (Anika Surendran), her love story with an auto driver, as it also hints at the thrilling side of the film.

Anika plays a girl from a village as her parents caution her every time to be careful and not to go outside. Things go upside down with the entry of Arjun Das into their lives.

Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh has directed the film with the technical crew consisting of music by Gopi Sundar, cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu and editor Naveen Nooli.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

