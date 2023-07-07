Prabhas, Deepika Padukone & Kamal Haasan to unveil trailer of 'Project K' at San Diego Comic-Con

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone along with cinema veteran Kamal Haasan will be sharing an exclusive glimpse into the world of their upcoming sci-fi movie "Project K" at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

According to a press note issued by the makers, the Nag Ashwin directorial will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC.

At the Comic-Con, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23, producers Vyjayanthi Movies will be hosting conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction.

