Prabhas, Deepika Padukone & Kamal Haasan to unveil trailer of 'Project K' at San Diego Comic-Con

The multi-lingual sci-fi film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Published: 07th July 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone Prabhas & Kamal Haasan

Actors Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan will release the trailer, title and release details of 'Project K' at Comic Con. (Photos | Actors Instagram accounts)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone along with cinema veteran Kamal Haasan will be sharing an exclusive glimpse into the world of their upcoming sci-fi movie "Project K" at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

According to a press note issued by the makers, the Nag Ashwin directorial will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC.

At the Comic-Con, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23, producers Vyjayanthi Movies will be hosting conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction.

