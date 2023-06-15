‘Adipurush trailer was enough for me to invest in the film’; TG Vishwa Prasad

By Express News Service

TG Vishwa Prasad is an exception in the world of traditional Telugu film industry producers. The man behind People Media Factory, which originally started as an IT company before branching out into films, his banner has steadily emerged over the last couple of years as one of the most prolific production houses in Hyderabad.

Vishwa Prasad made news recently for buying the theatrical distribution rights of Adipurush in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for around Rs 150 crore. The producer claims that he has not even watched the film so far. “I do not have a habit of watching films I produce. For the longest time, I did not even bother looking at the rushes, which I do right now. I am also looking forward to experiencing Adipurush with the rest of the audience when it hits the theatres.” quips Vishwa Prasad, revealing that the trailer displayed enough potential for him to invest in the film.

The producer also cites the incentive of having goodwill and positive work relationships with both Prabhas and the Mumbai-based banner and music label T-Series as the reason behind his investment. “T-Series will be working next with Prabhas on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s police drama Spirit as well. We want to continue associating with T-Series on behalf of the Telugu markets in the long run.” Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory is also producing Raja Deluxe, Prabhas’ upcoming comedy film, helmed by Maruthi.

When enquired about the film’s lack of steady pre-release promotional announcements and updates, Vishwa Prasad says, “Every film cannot have the same strategy now. We will reveal more details about the Maruthi-Prabhas project at the right time.”

Vishwa Prasad reveals with zero hesitation that he intends to make films in the “factory model”, telling that out of the 100 films he has planned to make — he is happy to have reached the 25 films mark with the Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej starrer Bro, which is all set to release on July 28. Known for his collaborations with fellow producers like Abhishek Aggarwal, when asked about whether successes or failures are specifically impacted by the nature of the collaboration, Vishwa Prasad says, “We have majorly collaborated with three banners over the years — Blue Planet, Suresh Productions and Abhishek Aggarwal. Through all the collaborations, 98% of the investment came from our end. Luck plays a role I suppose, but collaborating with someone does not specifically tip a film’s scales radically towards positive or negative outcomes.”

Further reflecting on the unpredictable nature of the film industry, Vishwa Prasad continues, “We are lucky to have a decent success rate. But it never comes easily to anyone. The path to success in cinema comes after a long journey. What helps along the way, is to set goals and expectations accordingly. Especially expectations. Setting them strategically and conservatively is key to keep disappointment at bay.”

The producer also mentions that he had plans to expand in Hollywood, which were derailed by the pandemic. “We wanted to do something out of Burbank, California — where you have your major Hollywood studios. The plans were set in motion at 2018 itself but we had to pause a bit due to covid. Now that things are back to normal, we are planning to resume things. I want to make films for Telugu, pan-India and audiences in the West as well.” signs off Vishwa Prasad.

