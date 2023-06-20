Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni welcome first child

By PTI

HYDERABAD: "RRR" star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni on Tuesday morning became parents to their first child, a baby girl.

Both the mother and the baby are doing well, said the hospital, where Upasana was admitted on Monday.

"Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad.

The baby and mother are doing well," the hospital said in the medical bulletin.

Later, Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, shared the news of his granddaughter's arrival in a Twitter post.

"Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! (sic)" Chiranjeevi wrote.

Yesterday, a video surfaced of Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan at the Hyderabad hospital prompting speculation that the baby was to arrive soon. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni married in 2012 and announced their pregnancy last December.

