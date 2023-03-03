Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Arjun to headline Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film

The yet-to-be-titled movie will start filming after Reddy Vanga wrap's "Spirit", starring Prabhas.

Published: 03rd March 2023 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Allu Arjun

Actor Allu Arjun. (Photo | Allu Arjun Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Friday announced their new pan-India film with South star Allu Arjun.

A media statement issued on behalf of Kumar, said the makers recently met the "Pushpa" star to lock the project.

The yet-to-be-titled movie will start filming after Reddy Vanga wrap's "Spirit", starring Prabhas.

The upcoming feature marks the fourth collaboration between Kumar and Reddy Vanga after 2019 blockbuster hit "Kabir Singh", which was led by Shahid Kapoor, upcoming film "Animal", starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Prabhas's "Spirit".

Further details of the Allu Arjun-starrer, including its title, plot and cast will be announced in near future.

The film will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures, established by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana, who serves as a co-producer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Bhushan Kumar Allu Arjun
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp