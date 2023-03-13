Home Entertainment Telugu

Lost in translation: Malayalam media mistakes Keeravani's inspiration 'The Carpenters' for singing carpenters!

In his Oscar speech, music composer MM Keeravani paid tribute to one of his inspirations. However, in a bizarre turn of events, some media channels took him a bit too literally.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:25 PM

M.M. Keeravaani, right, and Chandrabose accept the award for best original song for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at the Oscars.

M.M. Keeravaani, right, and Chandrabose accept the award for best original song for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The song 'Naatu Naatu' from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" made history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

In his speech, while receiving the Oscar, music composer MM Keeravani paid tribute to one of his inspirations. "I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars," he said. 

However, in a bizarre turn of events, some Malayalam media channels took him a bit too literally. His reference to the popular American pop band 'The Carpenters' was misinterpreted as him growing up listening to professional carpenters.

One channel even claimed that Keeravani meant that he began his musical journey listening to the 'thattum muttum' (rat-a-tat sounds) of carpenters working. The video has been making the rounds on social media, leaving many in splits.  

The 61-year-old, who made the world dance to the hit number 'Naatu Naatu', also went on to sing his acceptance speech to the tune of the band's 1970s hit "Top of the World." Unfortunately, this too went unrecognised by the channels. 

"There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and our families'...'RRR' has to win, the pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world," he added.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. In the category, the Telugu song was nominated alongside 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

