Naatu naatu rocks the Oscars: Messages of love pour in

Abhilasha Cherukuri And Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

Chiranjeevi, Actor

On top of the world... And the Oscar for Best Original Song goes to: Naatu Naatu. Take a bow, MM Keeravaani garu, Chandrabose, Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj, Prem Rakshith, Tarak, Ram Charan and the one and only SS Rajamouli.

Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for SS Rajamouli’s vision, courage and conviction. A billion Indian hearts are filled with pride and gratitude! Kudos to every member of the brilliant team of RRR Movie.

Mahesh Babu, Actor

And there you go... Naatu Naatu! Crossing all boundaries! Congratulations to MM Keeravaani garu, Chandrabose and the entire team of RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema. Celebrating talent today a little more... It’s Oscar time for India. Extremely happy and proud!

Yash, Actor

What a momentous occasion for Indian cinema. The first song from an Indian production to win an Oscar, Naatu Naatu is truly a phenomenon. Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya, Ram Charan, Tarak and the team of RRR. More power to you all..

Ravi Teja, Actor

History is created! Naatu Naatu has truly left a lasting impact on audiences and will be remembered for years to come & this prestigious OscaRRR is a cherry on top. This wouldn’t have been possible without our Dancing dynamites Tarak and Charan and the mighty vision of mastermind SS Rajamouli.

Raj—go conquer the world.

AR Rahman, Music Composer

Congratulations, MM keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu… won as predicted and well deserved. Jai Ho to both of you and the RRR team!

Suriya, Actor

Mighty congratulations to Team RRR! Giving The Academy award for Naatu Naatu is a recognition of your excellence MM Keeravani sir. Super glad to see the vision of SS Rajamouli sir shine at the 95th Academy Awards. Chandrabose, Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj—India shines because of you!

Thaman, Music Composer

What a proud moment for Indian music. So happy for the whole team for their sincere passion & pure efforts to make this one possible. Wishing the captain of this team Rajamouli and SS Karthikeya. Respect to my guru Shri MM Keeravani garu achieving this great Feat.

Rahul Ravindran, Actor and Director

“I am buzzing with excitement right now. This win hits very close to home because Naatu Naatu is a proper mood lifter at home. For a song I have listened to so often, going ahead and winning an Academy Award feels amazing. Every country has its own cultural touchstones, its food, their music, that gets global recognition at some point.

What has happened to Korean culture, in that regard, is already happening in India. RRR has taken a leap of faith and meticulously opened up Indian cinema to the global market with a lot of courage and conviction.

With a concerted effort, they have now whetted the appetite of the west for the Indian magnum opus. We don’t have to push our films in the west anymore, there will be a pull now, and that will massively change our dynamics in the global market,it has opened the door for our films to the world and breached a whole new frontier.”

Gopi Sundar, Music Composer

“AR Rahman sir won two Oscars earlier and now with MM Keeraavani sir’s win, it is a confirmation that we are not far away from any kind of acceptance and goals as long as the work is quality. It is a proud moment. It is a new opening for young musicians like us. Rahman sir and Keeravaani sir are showing us the heights of reach in this age and they are setting new benchmarks. They are our gurus guiding us on a new path and motivating us to work harder. We now have plenty of opportunities to showcase our talent. Everything is international now. There are no boundaries anymore. It is just art now. And human begins with feelings that can connect to them. It gives a hope that we can also fly high like this. These legends have shown us the path and we and the upcoming generation now know how to fly.”

Bheems Ceciroleo, Music Composer:

“I strongly believe that hard work will always yield results. This win is a testament to the fact that if one works hard on something with utmost conviction, one will be rewarded fittingly. What the team of RRR did is not just win an award, they brought recognition to India on a global pedestal. I would say that a Telugu film added colour to the stage of this ceremony. I say this because if not for Naatu Naatu and RRR, Oscar wouldn’t have been the talk of our town.

You see, Naatu Naatu is the pride and treasure of 140 crore Indians. This is a great honour for the capability, craft and hard work of the singers, lyrist, and music composer. It is a wonderful indication of the impact of a lyrist’s words on the whole world. It’s a beginning.”

(With inputs from Abhilasha Cherukuri and Ram Venkat Srikar)

