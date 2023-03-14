OscaRRR comes home

RAM VENKAT SRIKAR By

Express News Service

One can confidently say that no other Monday morning in the near future will come remotely close to yesterday’s vibrancy and jubilance. The historic win of RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ instantly lit up the spirit of the Indian film fraternity and crores of passionate film buffs across the nation. The journey of the foot-tapping dance number began as an instant chartbuster featuring two charming stars and culminated in global recognition.

The countryside roots of this MM Keeravaani composition, penned by Chandrabose, only beautify the song’s cultural importance and the Oscar award cements the song’s significance in Indian history—one might argue it is as defining as the 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

Both RRR and ‘Naatu Naatu’, over the course of their journey, transcended boundaries of form and became an introduction to Telugu cinema and Telugu film music to many. And the joy of those who contributed to the creation of the landmark song is tangible during this defining moment. Here’s how artists who are creatively associated with Naatu Naatu reacted to the win:

Ram Charan, Actor

RRR is and will always remain the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli garu and MM Keeravaani garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star Tarak—thank you, brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and filmgoer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country’s win!

Vishal Mishra, Singer (Hindi Version)

I woke up today to this! Seeing a song from our country win is a matter of communal happiness and pride. What I am really ecstatic about is that, not a pop song, a hip-hop song or an EDM song, but a desi number has bagged the Oscars. When I was recording the song, I was dancing. Now the whole world is dancing to Naatu Naatu.

Yazin Nizar, Singer (Tamil, Malayalam version)

I’m just so happy for Keeravaani sir. The man has been working hard for so many decades, and it was so gratifying to see him being honoured on the Oscars stage. Initially, when I sang the Tamil version (Naatu Koothu) there was some crunchy feel to it. Rajamouli sir then came up to me and asked me to be more powerful. I understood why he was so particular when I saw the mindblowing energy in the visuals. That’s one thing with these guys, they always deliver beyond our expectations.

Rahul Sipligunj, Singer

Congratulations to my guru Shri MM Keeravaani sir on winning the Oscar and making the whole of India proud. He believed in me and made me to hold this prestigious award. Thank you, The Academy. Thank you, Keeravaani sir.

Natarajan Ramji, Line Producer

We worked very hard to shoot Naatu Naatu outside the Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine in the middle of a raging pandemic, amidst innumerable logistical challenges. This could not have been possible without the help of our RRR team and their counterparts in Ukraine.

I am grateful to have been a part of Rajamouli’s journey and vision.

Madhan Karky, Lyricist (Tamil version)

In my opinion, Naatu Naatu is not just a song. Rajamouli has placed all the elements of a film in this song itself ranging from conflict, oppression, and friendship, to romance and sacrifice. Rajamouli’s ability to place a gush of emotions within a short song impressed me the most. Chandrabose’s raw and rustic lyrics perfectly suit the emotions of the song. In addition to all of this, Prem’s choreography and Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s high-spirited dancing have brought the song the laurel it deserves. In the end, I have nothing else to say but that I am very happy.

MM Keeravaani, Music Composer

It feels like I’m on top of the world. I’m very proud of my country and the whole team who dedicated their energy to this song. I feel blessed to bag this recognition for my culture, motherland and my film industry. I feel this is just the beginning of the western world focusing on Indian music and Asian music, which is long due. I am happy that it [the win] is opening doors for the world to embrace our culture and music hereafter.

Jr NTR, Actor

I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today bringing another Oscar to India.

One can confidently say that no other Monday morning in the near future will come remotely close to yesterday’s vibrancy and jubilance. The historic win of RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ instantly lit up the spirit of the Indian film fraternity and crores of passionate film buffs across the nation. The journey of the foot-tapping dance number began as an instant chartbuster featuring two charming stars and culminated in global recognition. The countryside roots of this MM Keeravaani composition, penned by Chandrabose, only beautify the song’s cultural importance and the Oscar award cements the song’s significance in Indian history—one might argue it is as defining as the 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Both RRR and ‘Naatu Naatu’, over the course of their journey, transcended boundaries of form and became an introduction to Telugu cinema and Telugu film music to many. And the joy of those who contributed to the creation of the landmark song is tangible during this defining moment. Here’s how artists who are creatively associated with Naatu Naatu reacted to the win:googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ram Charan, Actor RRR is and will always remain the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli garu and MM Keeravaani garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star Tarak—thank you, brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and filmgoer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country’s win! Vishal Mishra, Singer (Hindi Version) I woke up today to this! Seeing a song from our country win is a matter of communal happiness and pride. What I am really ecstatic about is that, not a pop song, a hip-hop song or an EDM song, but a desi number has bagged the Oscars. When I was recording the song, I was dancing. Now the whole world is dancing to Naatu Naatu. Yazin Nizar, Singer (Tamil, Malayalam version) I’m just so happy for Keeravaani sir. The man has been working hard for so many decades, and it was so gratifying to see him being honoured on the Oscars stage. Initially, when I sang the Tamil version (Naatu Koothu) there was some crunchy feel to it. Rajamouli sir then came up to me and asked me to be more powerful. I understood why he was so particular when I saw the mindblowing energy in the visuals. That’s one thing with these guys, they always deliver beyond our expectations. Rahul Sipligunj, Singer Congratulations to my guru Shri MM Keeravaani sir on winning the Oscar and making the whole of India proud. He believed in me and made me to hold this prestigious award. Thank you, The Academy. Thank you, Keeravaani sir. Natarajan Ramji, Line Producer We worked very hard to shoot Naatu Naatu outside the Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine in the middle of a raging pandemic, amidst innumerable logistical challenges. This could not have been possible without the help of our RRR team and their counterparts in Ukraine. I am grateful to have been a part of Rajamouli’s journey and vision. Madhan Karky, Lyricist (Tamil version) In my opinion, Naatu Naatu is not just a song. Rajamouli has placed all the elements of a film in this song itself ranging from conflict, oppression, and friendship, to romance and sacrifice. Rajamouli’s ability to place a gush of emotions within a short song impressed me the most. Chandrabose’s raw and rustic lyrics perfectly suit the emotions of the song. In addition to all of this, Prem’s choreography and Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s high-spirited dancing have brought the song the laurel it deserves. In the end, I have nothing else to say but that I am very happy. MM Keeravaani, Music Composer It feels like I’m on top of the world. I’m very proud of my country and the whole team who dedicated their energy to this song. I feel blessed to bag this recognition for my culture, motherland and my film industry. I feel this is just the beginning of the western world focusing on Indian music and Asian music, which is long due. I am happy that it [the win] is opening doors for the world to embrace our culture and music hereafter. Jr NTR, Actor I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today bringing another Oscar to India.