Keeravani gets a lovely response from Richard Carpenter

By Online Desk

Two days after MM Keeravani sang The Carpenters hit 1970s track 'Top of the world' during his Oscar acceptance speech, Richard Carpenter, the remaining Carpenter. responded to Keeravani through his Instagram handle.

He has shared a video on his profile in which he along with his daughters are seen performing an improvised version of the hit track.

They can be heard singing, "We're on the top of the world for your winning creation and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You're the best there is around and we hope you know it now, your win puts us at the top of the world."

Richard wrote in the caption "To MM Keeravaani and Chandra Bose: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours."

During his speech, the 61-year-old, who made the world dance to the hit number from S S Rajamouli's blockbuster said "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and our families'...'RRR' has to win, the pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world," Keeravaani sang to thunderous applause from the audience gathered at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 12th.

Naatu Naatu started as a Telugu song, became an Indian phenomenon and then a worldwide rage, gaining momentum in the lead-up to the Oscars, where it has won the ‘Best Original Song’ award, over the likes of famous artists Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

