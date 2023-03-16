Home Entertainment Telugu

Keeravani gets a lovely response from Richard Carpenter

"A little something from our family to you and yours", Richard Carpenter sings a version of Top of the world dedicated to MM Keeravani.

Published: 16th March 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Richard Carpenter with his daughters, Mindi and Tracy , M.M. Keeravaani at the Oscars .(Photo | Screengrab- Instagram ,AP)

By Online Desk

Two days after MM Keeravani sang The Carpenters hit 1970s track 'Top of the world' during his Oscar acceptance speech, Richard Carpenter, the remaining Carpenter. responded to Keeravani through his Instagram handle. 

He has shared a video on his profile in which he along with his daughters are seen performing an improvised version of the hit track.

They can be heard singing, "We're on the top of the world for your winning creation and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You're the best there is around and we hope you know it now, your win puts us at the top of the world."

Richard wrote in the caption "To MM Keeravaani and Chandra Bose: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours."

During his speech, the  61-year-old, who made the world dance to the hit number from S S Rajamouli's blockbuster said "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and our families'...'RRR' has to win, the pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world," Keeravaani sang to thunderous applause from the audience gathered at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 12th.

Naatu Naatu started as a Telugu song, became an Indian phenomenon and then a worldwide rage, gaining momentum in the lead-up to the Oscars, where it has won the ‘Best Original Song’ award, over the likes of famous artists Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

ALSO READ | Lost in translation: Malayalam media mistakes Keeravani's inspiration 'The Carpenters' for singing carpenters!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MM Keeravani Oscar Richard Carpenter RRR Naattu
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp