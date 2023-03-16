Home Entertainment Telugu

The intensity of Dasara

With the Telugu trailer singularly amassing close to 6 million within a day of its release, it is clear to say that expectations and hype are touching the sky.

Published: 16th March 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser of 'Dasara' starring Telugu superstar Nani

A still from the teaser of 'Dasara' starring Telugu superstar Nani. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

The trailer of Dasara has been the talk of the town ever since its online premiere on Tuesday. The promo, which establishes the mood and the world of the film, gives away little about the conflict, leading to numerous theories and predictions among movie buffs. With the Telugu trailer singularly amassing close to 6 million within a day of its release, it is clear to say that expectations and hype are touching the sky. But debutant director Srikanth Odela, however, has chosen to remain oblivious to the outside world as he is occupied in the final stages of post-production. “I have no idea what’s happening outside, to be honest. I have been busy with sound mixing and other post-production activities,” Srikanth says.

While it’s fair to say that the rawness on display in the trailer does remind one of the films like Rangasthalam (2018), Karnan (2021) and Pushpa (2021), Srikanth says, “There will be more surprises in the film.” Speaking about the film, the debutant, a man of few words, adds, “More than being an action film or a love story, Dasara is a proper, intense drama.”

Another factor that has generated intrigue and a fair share of apprehension from the trailer is the sheer volume of bloodshed. One particular shot features what looks like a decapitated head wrapped in a gunny bag being thrown against a wall, splattering blood on the poster on it. Is Dasara going to be heavy on violence? Expressing his surprise about reactions to violence, Srikanth shares, “There will be violence, but it won’t be at a level that shocks the viewer. Whatever you have seen in the trailer, it’ll be in that range and won’t go beyond that. The mood will be intense, for sure. But I guarantee that it won’t be disturbing for the viewers. Violence wouldn’t be a problem at all. Likewise, there will be no vulgarity in any form.” Dasara, also starring Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Sai Kumar in prominent roles has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and music by Santosh Narayanan. The film is set to release in theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil,Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasara Srikanth Odela Rangasthalam Karnan
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp