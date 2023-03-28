Allu Arjun pens a note on completing 20 years in the film industry

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who started his career with Gangotri in 2003, has taken to Twitter to pen a note about completing 20 years in the film industry.
On Twitter, the Pushpa actor wrote, "Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am because of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever." (sic)
Allu Arjun performed as a child artist in films like Vijetha (1985) and Swathi Muthyam (1986). He then landed a cameo role in Chiranjeevi-Simran-starrer Daddy in 2001.
His debut as a lead came with the K Raghavendra Rao directorial Gangotri, in which he starred alongside Aditi Agarwal.
Over 20 years, Allu Arjun has acted in 20-plus films. Some of his notable works include Bunny, Desamundru, S/O Sathyamurthy, Race Gurram, Yevadu, Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, and his most recent Pushpa: The Rise.
The actor is currently filming for Pushpa: The Rule. His next film, tentatively titled AA23, will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)