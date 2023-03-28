Allu Arjun pens a note on completing 20 years in the film industry

By Express News Service

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who started his career with Gangotri in 2003, has taken to Twitter to pen a note about completing 20 years in the film industry.

On Twitter, the Pushpa actor wrote, "Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am because of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever." (sic)

Allu Arjun performed as a child artist in films like Vijetha (1985) and Swathi Muthyam (1986). He then landed a cameo role in Chiranjeevi-Simran-starrer Daddy in 2001.

His debut as a lead came with the K Raghavendra Rao directorial Gangotri, in which he starred alongside Aditi Agarwal.

Over 20 years, Allu Arjun has acted in 20-plus films. Some of his notable works include Bunny, Desamundru, S/O Sathyamurthy, Race Gurram, Yevadu, Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, and his most recent Pushpa: The Rise.

The actor is currently filming for Pushpa: The Rule. His next film, tentatively titled AA23, will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

