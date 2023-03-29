Priyanka Chopra calls 'RRR' "Tamil film", faces heat from netizens 

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has referred to the Telugu blockbuster RRR as a Tamil film in a recent interview with the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

The actor was actually correcting the interviewer who called RRR a Bollywood movie. In the podcast, she said, “Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…”

When Dax interrupted her saying, “RRR…”, Priyanka quickly corrected him saying, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way.” And it was not the only time she called it a Tamil movie. She went on, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.”

Priyanka's move was clearly not well-received by the fans of the film and Telugu industry, and they took to social media to express their displeasure.

Strangely enough, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been supporting SS Rajamouli’s RRR ever since the film was submitted at the Oscars. She also attended the screening of the film in the US and gave a shout-out for the film.

The actor also hosted Ram Charan, her co-star from Zanjeer, and his wife Upasana at her residence in Los Angeles, when the couple was in the country ahead of the Oscars.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut alongside Vijay in Tamil with Thamizhan.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

