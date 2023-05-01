Home Entertainment Telugu

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Sita Ramam' bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury

Taking to Instagram, production house Vyajaayanthi Movies announced the news and wrote, "Humbled by this recognition."

A still from actors Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur's romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam'.

A still from actors Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur's romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

MUMBAI: Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur's romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Vyajaayanthi Movies announced the news and wrote, "We're grateful to the Jury of 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for acknowledging our #SitaRamam as the Best Film - Jury of the year 2023. Humbled by this recognition."

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles and was released on August 5, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, 2022.

The 'Chup' actor also shared the post on his Instagram stories and dropped dancing emoticons.

Soon after the makers of 'Sita Ramam' announced the news, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts, fire emoticons and congratulatory messages for the entire team.

"One of the Best Romantic Drama Film In Indian cinema history," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations most deserved."

"Well deserved," a user wrote.

The period love story film has got positive responses from the netizens.

Set in the 1960s, this film traces the journey of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer, who sets on a journey of finding Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal, in order to propose his love to her. This love grows when he starts receiving love letters from Sita.

Meanwhile, Dulquer will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'King of Kotha'. Last year, makers unveiled the first look of Dulquer from the movie.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

