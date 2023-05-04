I am more than just a glam doll: Actor Dimple

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

Dimple wants to set the facts straight about her background as she sits down for a conversation about her upcoming film Rama Banam. “I don’t know why people think I am from Vijayawada, I was just born there. I am a Hyderabad girl,” she quips Dimple, “My father is Tamil and my mom is Telugu, since my mom is Telugu, I grew up to be a Telugu girl.” Hailing from a family of actors and dancers, Dimple credits her family and her brief background in classical dance for shaping her aspirations in the world of cinema.

Making her debut at the age of 19 with the Telugu film Gulf in 2017, Dimple acted in a handful of features in Tamil and Telugu, in addition to playing a small supporting role as Dhanush’s jilted fiance Mandy in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

After acting opposite Ravi Teja in the 2022 starrer Khiladi, Dimple returns to the screen with Rama Banam, where she plays the female lead opposite actor Gopichand. Rama Banam is set to release in theatres this Friday.

Talking about her co-star Gopichand, Dimple says, “Neither of us are social, we do our work and leave. He is very calm and composed, I learnt how to present myself from him. He is a gentleman. Touchwood, all the male co-stars I have worked with so far have been gentle and supportive.”

Talking about her role in the film, Dimple says, “I play Bhairavi, a vlogger in the film. I am not social-media savvy at all in real life. If you glanced through my Instagram, you will see me post once in a blue moon. Bhairavi is not only a stark contrast to my personality, but she is also very different from the roles I have essayed earlier. So the makers of Rama Banam hesitate a bit before having me on board. I had to fight against the image that Khiladi and Gaddalakonda Ganesh have created for me. I want to prove to people that I am more than just a glam doll, that I can pull off the role of a girl-next-door as well.”

Acting with an ensemble cast of seasoned actors Khushbu, Jagapathi Babu and Ali brought forth its own joys, admits Dimple. “There is a scene where I try to shoot a vlog with all the senior actors in the film. I am positive that the audience will like it.” Speaking more about the experiences she has had offscreen, Dimple shares, “I became friends with Khushbu ma’am’s daughter while shooting Rama Banam. In fact, we all went on a couple of vacations together, Khushbu ma’am, her daughter and me.”

The Telugu film industry has been less-than-welcoming for native Telugu female actors over the last three decades. When asked about whether things have truly changed for a Telugu girl like her, Dimple replies, “Yes. I have good reason to believe that things have indeed changed for female actors like me. People are more welcoming these days, complexion is not a deal-breaker like the past. Sree Leela and I are local talents. I am optimistic that a few more heroines like us will also make their place in the industry in the near future. Things are slowly but steadily getting better for Telugu actresses.”

Speaking about her brief role in 2021’s Atrangi Re, Dimple shares, “I have had certain bitter experiences working up North. I have no qualms admitting that my role was sidelined in favour of the female lead in Atrangi Re. But Dhanush sir accompanied me and made me feel less lonely on the sets. Things are changing now though, with pan-India films. Actors across industries are readily working with each other. It is beautiful to witness that happen.”

Staying tight-lipped about her upcoming projects, Dimple talks about her future plans, “I am game for any kind of film. It is less about the genre and more about the roles I get. I want to play characters that fuel my career trajectory ahead at that point in time. I like to keep things fresh and dynamic in my career. I was known for my dancing skills earlier, but, I am slowly shifting gears now towards acting. I will get back to dancing, but, not just now,” says Dimple, signing off.

….says Dimple Hayathi, in a conversation with CE about her upcoming film Rama Banam, the future of Telugu girls in the film industry and more

