Hyderabad: Case against Dimple Hayathi for 'damaging' IPS officer's car; she tweets 'misuse of power'

By Online Desk

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against Tollywood actress Dimple Hayathi and her male friend for allegedly damaging the official vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-I) Rahul Hegde.

Rahul Hegde's police vehicle was parked in the cellar of an apartment in the posh Jubilee Hills area where they both reside, as per a complaint lodged by the driver of the DCP.

The head constable-cum-car driver in his complaint said the actress and her friend frequently parked their vehicle in a way that obstructed his vehicle. According to the complaint, on May 14, they 'damaged' the IPS officer's car, a Toyota Fortuner, while taking their BMW 5 Series sedan in reverse.

The actress then kicked the traffic cones which were placed beside the IPS officer's vehicle as seen on CCTV, the complaint added.

Dimple Hayathi, who has acted in Telugu movies like 'Khiladi' and 'Rama Banam', alleged misuse of power. She has written a cryptic tweet saying: "Misuse of power doesn’t hide mistakes... #satyamevajayathe". She also tweeted a statement saying she hasn't given any official comment yet.

The IPS officer told the media that he did not know who they were. He said that they were not likely to know who he was as well as he is a new occupant in the building.

Misuse of power doesn’t hide mistakes .. . #satyamevajayathe — Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) May 23, 2023

Following the May 14 incident, the driver lodged a complaint and based on it, the police registered a case on May 17 under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving) against the actress and her friend, a police official at the Jubilee Hills police station said, as reported by PTI.

The official, according to PTI, said the investigating officer (IO) summoned Dimple Hayathi and her friend to the police station on Monday, and after inquiry, served them a notice under section 41 A of CrPC.

(With inputs from PTI)

