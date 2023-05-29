Home Entertainment Telugu

Makers of 'Bro' release new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej

The film will mark the first time Pawan Kalyan teaming up with his nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej.

Published: 29th May 2023 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

First look posters featuring both  Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej.

First look posters featuring both  Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The makers of Bro, the upcoming Telugu film starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, released a new poster featuring the actors, on social media on Monday. The film is directed by Samuthirakani.

Backed by People Media Factory, Trivikram has written the screenplay and dialogues. While the makers had earlier released the first-look posters of Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan, the team has now released a poster featuring both actors.

Sporting a grey tee and off-white pants with black shades tied to them, Pawan Kalyan places his right leg on a bike as Sai Dharam Tej watches on, smiling and donning an off-white overcoat with a brick-red shirt.

While Pawan Kalyan was introduced as the titular character, Sai Dharam is cast as Mark/Markandeyulu. Bro will mark the first time Pawan Kalyan teaming up with his nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej. Billed as a family drama with an element of fantasy, and spirituality, the film is currently in its last leg of shoot.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, Bro also stars Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, among others. The technical crew consist of S Thaman as composer and cinematographer Sujith Vaasudev. Navin Nooli is the editor.

Bro will hit the theatres on July 28.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

