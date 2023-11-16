Naga Chaitanya's OTT series 'Dhootha' to debut on Prime Video on December 1 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut series "Dhootha" will premiere on Prime Video on December 1, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Described as an "atmospheric, supernatural thriller", "Dhootha" is Prime Video's Telugu original series. It will also feature Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles.

Vikram K Kumar, who worked with Chaitanya for "Manam" and "Thank You", has directed the eight-episode show.

Chaitanya, the star of Telugu hits such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "100% Love" and "Premam", will star as Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist in the eight-episode show, a press release stated.

He finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths and are now affecting his family, according to the official plotline.

"We're thrilled to broaden our regional portfolio with Dhootha, our first long-format Telugu Original.

Helmed by national award-winning director Vikram Kumar, the series unfolds as an atmospheric, supernatural thriller - a mesmerizing tapestry of tension and mystery that holds viewers spellbound until the very end.

"What adds to the allure is our outstanding cast, led by Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai.

Their performances breathe life into the intricately layered and unpredictable narrative," said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

"Dhootha" is produced by Sharrath Marar through NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

