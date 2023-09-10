Mahesh Babu heaps praise on 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty'

By Express News Service

Since its theatrical release, notable film personalities have lauded Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty- starrer 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty', including acclaimed director Rajamouli. Actor Mahesh Babu is the latest celebrity to express his appreciation for the film.

Taking to his Twitter ( formerly X ), Mahesh Babu wrote, " Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty... A complete laugh riot… Thoroughly enjoyed it with the family…NaveenPolishety is spot-on with his comic timing and Anushka Shetty was brilliant, as always. Congratulations to Mahesh Babu P, UV Creations and the entire team on its success!"

#MissShettyMrPolishetty... A complete laugh riot… Thoroughly enjoyed it with the family… @NaveenPolishety is spot-on with his comic timing, and @MsAnushkaShetty was brilliant as always. Congratulations to @filmymahesh, @UV_Creations and the entire team on its success!! September 9, 2023

Directed by debutant filmmaker Mahesh Babu P, 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' is a romantic comedy. The film, set in India and the UK, revolves around a woman's quest for a sperm donor. Anushka Shetty plays the role of a chef, while Naveen plays the role of a stand-up comic.

In addition to the titular leads, 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' also stars Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, Abhinav Gomatam, Tulasi, Murali Sharma, Nasser and Harshvardhan, among others.

MSMP is produced by Vamsi and Pramod under the banner UV Creations. While they have previously worked with Anushka in Bhaagmathie, this will be their maiden project with Naveen. Nirav Shah is the film's cinematographer, with editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and music by Radhan.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Since its theatrical release, notable film personalities have lauded Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty- starrer 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty', including acclaimed director Rajamouli. Actor Mahesh Babu is the latest celebrity to express his appreciation for the film. Taking to his Twitter ( formerly X ), Mahesh Babu wrote, " Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty... A complete laugh riot… Thoroughly enjoyed it with the family…NaveenPolishety is spot-on with his comic timing and Anushka Shetty was brilliant, as always. Congratulations to Mahesh Babu P, UV Creations and the entire team on its success!" #MissShettyMrPolishetty... A complete laugh riot… Thoroughly enjoyed it with the family… @NaveenPolishety is spot-on with his comic timing, and @MsAnushkaShetty was brilliant as always. Congratulations to @filmymahesh, @UV_Creations and the entire team on its success!!googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 9, 2023 Directed by debutant filmmaker Mahesh Babu P, 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' is a romantic comedy. The film, set in India and the UK, revolves around a woman's quest for a sperm donor. Anushka Shetty plays the role of a chef, while Naveen plays the role of a stand-up comic. In addition to the titular leads, 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' also stars Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, Abhinav Gomatam, Tulasi, Murali Sharma, Nasser and Harshvardhan, among others. MSMP is produced by Vamsi and Pramod under the banner UV Creations. While they have previously worked with Anushka in Bhaagmathie, this will be their maiden project with Naveen. Nirav Shah is the film's cinematographer, with editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and music by Radhan. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)