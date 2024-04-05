Rashmika back as Srivalli, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' makers share first look poster on her birthday

MUMBAI: Making Rashmika Mandanna's birthday extra special for her fans, the makers of the much-awaited movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' finally dropped the poster of her character Srivalli.

Taking to the official X handle, the makers treated fans with an intriguing poster of Rashmika.

In the poster, Rashmika is seen in a saree accessorized with heavy jewellery and sporting a sindoor on her forehead.

She can be seen giving an intense look.

Sharing the poster, makers wrote, "Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmikaa very Happy Birthday#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th #PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun@aryasukku#FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP@MythriOfficial@SukumarWritings@TSeries."