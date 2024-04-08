Makers reveal teaser of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday

NEW DELHI: The makers of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" on Monday launched the teaser of the much-anticipated film on the occasion of lead star Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday.

Directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" follows the first installment "Pushpa 1: The Rise", which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil's inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the film will hit the screens on August 15.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the teaser on its official X page.