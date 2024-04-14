Telugu star Ram Charan conferred with honorary doctorate

Telugu celebrity Ram Charan added a new feather to his cap on Saturday, as he became the recipient of an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Chennai. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni, on the occasion.

Ram Charan received the honour at the 14th convocation ceremony of the university. This recognition places him in the esteemed company of previous recipients like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and filmmaker S Shankar.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently busy with two of his upcoming projects: Game Changer and RC 17. While Game Changer marks the RRR actor’s first collaboration with Shankar, RC 17 will have him share screen with Janhvi Kapoor.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)