My film might fail due to low audience turnout, not because people didn’t like it: VS Mukkhesh

Filmaker VS Mukkhesh makes his debut with 'Market Mahalakshmi', which will hit theatres on April 19. The romantic drama tells the story of an upper-class software engineer (Parvateesam) who falls in love with a free-spirited vegetable vendor (Praneekaanvika).

While the premise of 'Market Mahalakshmi' might seem a tad unrealistic, the director informs us that the film is inspired by a true story. He states, “I know a family like this. It is a real story, which I have based my story upon. I understand if it seems rare, but it did happen.”

For a debutant filmmaker, Mukkhesh sounds extremely confident about his film, adding that there is a unique element in the second half of Market Mahalakshmi that sets the film apart. Mukkhesh notes, “It is something no film has touched upon before. Yet, it’s a very relatable topic, something that all young lovers and their families think about.”

The filmmaker also remains very guarded about the storyline of his film, claiming that they have consciously avoided using their film’s central conflict in their promotional campaign. He elaborates, “We didn’t want to cash in on that sensitive topic. But when you watch the film, you will agree that we took the right decision.” When asked if he intends to give any message with the film, Mukkhesh cryptically answers, “Everyone who is married but lives away from their parents will connect with the film.”