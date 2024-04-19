Crime comedy 'Tillu Square' gets OTT release date

Netflix has announced the OTT release date for Tillu Square. The Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran starrer crime comedy, which had a theatrical release on March 29, will begin streaming on Netflix from April 26.
Tillu Square is an official sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, which starred Siddhu and Neha Shetty in the lead. Directed by Mallik Ram, the sequel continues from where DJ Tillu left off, following Tillu’s (Siddhu) life as he meets Lily (Anupama) at a party, falls in love with her, only to be haunted by the web of crimes and lies he thought he had left behind.
The film was jointly bankrolled under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya serving as the producers.
Ram Miriyla and Achu Rajamani have composed the songs, while Bheems Ceciroleo composed the background score. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is the cinematographer of the film, and Navin Nooli helms the editing.
Besides Telugu, Tillu Square will also release in the dubbed versions of Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)