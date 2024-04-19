Crime comedy 'Tillu Square' gets OTT release date

Netflix has announced the OTT release date for Tillu Square. The Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran starrer crime comedy, which had a theatrical release on March 29, will begin streaming on Netflix from April 26.

Tillu Square is an official sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, which starred Siddhu and Neha Shetty in the lead. Directed by Mallik Ram, the sequel continues from where DJ Tillu left off, following Tillu’s (Siddhu) life as he meets Lily (Anupama) at a party, falls in love with her, only to be haunted by the web of crimes and lies he thought he had left behind.