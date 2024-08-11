'Jagath' to be first Indian film based on space-time wormhole

Jagath, the big bang is an upcoming sci-fi thriller based on the concept of space-time wormhole. The makers have unveiled an intriguing announcement video that combines the Sri Chakra mystery that happened in Oregon 1990 with mythological predictions of the past.

The film is promoted as, “the first Indian celluloid based on a space-time wormhole.” The announcement video teases the film's concept while showcasing its protagonists as the world's saviours. The makers credit Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 A D, starring Prabhas, for showing the path with such high-concept films.

Jagath is written and directed by debutant Komal Bharadwaj, the film is produced by Padma Ravinuthula, and Hiranya Ravinuthula and co-produced by Rakesh Galebhe, Komal Ravinuthula, under the banner of Single Cell Universe Productions.

The film features Rakesh Galebhe, Sravanthi Prattipati, Manasa Veena, Bhargav Gopinatham, Karteek Kandala, Shiva Kumar Juturi, Adi Naidu, Abel Cosentino, Tom Avila and Laasya Ravinuthula.

Jagath’s technical crew includes cinematography by Taylor Bluemel, music by Gyaani, editing by Chota K Prasad, production design by Jeffrey Stillwell and VFX by Hemanth Vundemodalu of Hue Pictures. Raviteja Nitta handles the film’s writing.

With the tagline of, “Rahasyam Idham Jagath (the universe is a mystery),” the film is set to hit the theatres on November 8.

