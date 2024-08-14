‘Drama is my strength, comedy was a discovery’: Rag Mayur

Rag Mayur, who has carved a small niche for himself in Telugu cinema over the last few years, with films like Cinema Bandi and Keedaa Cola, is gearing up for his next release, Veerajaneyulu Viharayatra. As the film hits the streaming platform ETV Win on August 14, the actor talks to CE about the family road movie, and his plans for the future, among other subjects

Excerpts:

You had earlier spoken about being choosy while selecting projects. What made you say yes to Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra?

The logline stood out for me — a family on a road trip. Usually, we see films about friends taking a road trip or a road trip narrative turning into a thriller. At least in Telugu space, we haven’t had a film where a family takes a road trip, at least a noticeable film. Even if we take Piku, it was a father-daughter trip with a friend and a house help. Also, usually, directors try to be smart with narrations where they elaborate on their best scenes and skimp out on weaker parts. So I always prefer to read scripts myself, and the script here was equally good.

The dysfunctional family seems like a fresh element too…

I relate to family dramas. When we were younger, my father would take us mostly for these wholesome family movies like Mister Pellam, mostly the ones starring Rajendra Prasad and SV Krishna Reddy. They have a universal appeal. In the last 15 years, the family film genre has witnessed a decline. Slowly, our films began concentrating more on action. Even in films with new-age sensibilities, nobody really attempts a family drama.

Also, earlier, family films were mostly about closely-knit people who drifted apart after a drastic event. We rarely see stories of regular families who have small fights and misunderstandings, small things that happen in real life. That’s what we show here, in Veerajaneyulu Viharayatra. Among all six characters in the film, there is an interpersonal equation. That relatability is what is unique about our film.

Cinema Bandi was the turning point. How did that happen?

Praveen Kandregula was pitching Cinema Bandi for Raj-DK and made a short film on that concept, in which I acted. It was a big deal for me, to know that Raj-DK watched my work. With that small hope that my work would be registered, I prepped a lot for my part in that short film. Later, when it was sanctioned for a feature film, both Praveen and Raj-DK retained the same set of actors, believing others wouldn’t bring that level of authenticity. It was like a dream come true. My role as Maridesh Babu went viral. Later, Tharun Bhascker identified me and cast me in Keedaa Cola. I am grateful to everyone for this journey.