Ghee-Makkhan and love for action with Kavya Thapar in 'Double iSmart'

Kavya Thapar, who plays the female lead in the upcoming Ram Pothineni starrer Double iSmart, came on board for the film under challenging circumstances. The actor had suffered major injuries on her face after she and her co-star Vijay Antony met with a dreadful accident on the sets of Pichaikkaran 2 last year, and she had gained a lot of weight during the recovery period.
Talking about her casting process for the film, Kavya recalled how producer Charmme Kaur requested her to get in better shape in two months. The actor adds, “She said they were looking for a girl who looks like she eats ghee-makkhan (butter). There is also a dialogue in the film in those lines. They said I looked the part perfectly, but they wanted me to lose a little weight because, at that time, I had come out of an accident.”
So, Kavya worked on herself and in a short span, was ready to go for filming. Kavya mentions that she had also auditioned for the 2019 film iSmart Shankar, the first part of this franchise, adding on a lighter note, “Maybe I was directly meant for double fun, double entertainment, double iSmart.”
Talking about her shooting experience, Kavya also reminisces how Charmme took care of her when the actor fell sick on the first day of the shoot when they were scheduled to shoot a song-and-dance sequence. She adds, “I was very tense because the whole day of the shoot was planned. When Charmme ma’am reached the sets, she took one look at me and said, ‘Go to hospital right now.’ Hats off to her, for the way she took care of me that day. Thankfully, when I returned, we wrapped the shoot in three days with double the power.”
Talking about her role in the film, Kavya describes her character Jannat as a “bold, strong and righteous woman, someone who always wants to do the right thing and by the book.” The actor also mentions that she has a couple of fight scenes in the film, something which she had been eager to do for a long time. Kavya adds, “I wish I had more time to prepare for my action sequences. I think I want to do more action-oriented films. I love doing action.”
Kavya Thapar’s previous Telugu films include the action-thriller Eagle (2024) starring Ravi Teja, and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona (2024) starring Sundeep Kishan. Double iSmart marks her first collaboration with Ram Pothineni. On dancing together with her co-star for many lavish song sequences, She says, “I am a highly energetic person like Ram Pothineni. In all my previous films, I didn’t get a chance to do a masala dance number. In Eagle, we had a plan for it but had to drop it at the last minute. I am so glad I got a chance to shake a leg with him in this film.”
A sci-fi action film, Double iSmart also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Talking about sharing the screen with the Khalnayak star, Kavya said, “Being a Mumbai girl, I grew up watching Sanjay Dutt sir and his films. I have a few scenes with him, and I was so amazed by his screen presence.”
On her working experience with Puri Jagannadh, she further said, “He is such a casual, cool, patient director, with such a clear vision. At every given step, he knew what he wanted. And I always wanted to be a Puri Jagannadh’s heroine. Working with him, I learned a lot. And he also has a great philosophical mind. His ideology on life is powerful.”
Further talking about Double iSmart, Kavya notes, “I felt so lucky to be a part of this project where the duo Puri Jagannadh sir and Mani Sharma are together. When I entered the industry, I watched a lot of Puri sir’s films and their musical combination is always a classic. I personally loved ‘Maar Muntha’ and ‘Steppamaar’, they are my kind of energetic tracks.”
Besides a conventional Telugu release, Double iSmart will also release in Hindi dubbed version, among other languages, and is being mounted as a pan-India film. Kavya excitedly talks about the prospect, adding, “All the people I know have been badly waiting for my Hindi release and I am so grateful that this is a pan-Indian film. People I know are super excited for this film.”