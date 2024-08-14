Ghee-Makkhan and love for action with Kavya Thapar in 'Double iSmart'

Kavya Thapar, who plays the female lead in the upcoming Ram Pothineni starrer Double iSmart, came on board for the film under challenging circumstances. The actor had suffered major injuries on her face after she and her co-star Vijay Antony met with a dreadful accident on the sets of Pichaikkaran 2 last year, and she had gained a lot of weight during the recovery period.

Talking about her casting process for the film, Kavya recalled how producer Charmme Kaur requested her to get in better shape in two months. The actor adds, “She said they were looking for a girl who looks like she eats ghee-makkhan (butter). There is also a dialogue in the film in those lines. They said I looked the part perfectly, but they wanted me to lose a little weight because, at that time, I had come out of an accident.”

So, Kavya worked on herself and in a short span, was ready to go for filming. Kavya mentions that she had also auditioned for the 2019 film iSmart Shankar, the first part of this franchise, adding on a lighter note, “Maybe I was directly meant for double fun, double entertainment, double iSmart.”

Talking about her shooting experience, Kavya also reminisces how Charmme took care of her when the actor fell sick on the first day of the shoot when they were scheduled to shoot a song-and-dance sequence. She adds, “I was very tense because the whole day of the shoot was planned. When Charmme ma’am reached the sets, she took one look at me and said, ‘Go to hospital right now.’ Hats off to her, for the way she took care of me that day. Thankfully, when I returned, we wrapped the shoot in three days with double the power.”

Talking about her role in the film, Kavya describes her character Jannat as a “bold, strong and righteous woman, someone who always wants to do the right thing and by the book.” The actor also mentions that she has a couple of fight scenes in the film, something which she had been eager to do for a long time. Kavya adds, “I wish I had more time to prepare for my action sequences. I think I want to do more action-oriented films. I love doing action.”