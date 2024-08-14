Sensible, stylish Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran is one of those gorgeous actresses whose fan base has remained constant over the years. She made her debut with the Telugu film ‘Ishtam’ in 2001 and ruled the Telugu film industry for the next decade. Along with acting, her love for dance brought her closer to the audience. CE spoke with her about her jewellery and fashion choices as she visited Hyderabad for the inauguration of Kriya Jewellers, offering luxurious jewellery at affordable prices in KPHB.

A few words about Kriya Jewellers? What do you like most about their collection?

Their collection is very beautiful. What I really like about their designs is their intricacy. It’s wonderful to see such clear faces of Goddess Lakshmi, and there’s a piece featuring Krishna and Radha on a swing, which I think is beautiful. They also have lab-grown diamonds, and I love diamonds (laughs).

You look stunning in whatever you wear onscreen. What kind of jewellery do you prefer offscreen?

I prefer very light, basic jewellery. I usually don’t change my jewellery often; I wear what I like. I enjoy wearing a lot of bracelets and delicate jewellery. I mostly prefer traditional jewellery. When I wear anything traditional, I love having peacocks in my jewellery; I like birds more than animals in my designs.

What is your fashion mantra, and how have your fashion preferences evolved over the years?

I think my fashion sense has evolved over the years, like anyone else. As you grow, travel, and learn, your style changes. I usually love wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, and I am comfortable in shorts. I also enjoy wearing flowing dresses and sarees. At home, I mostly wear white kurtas and white pants or shorts. I love wearing white and colours, but I avoid black. I’m not a big fan of black.