Capturing the essence of heroism in 'Mr Bachchan'

Harish Shankar, the maker of upcoming Ravi Teja starrer Mr Bachchan, is known for his penchant for creating hero-driven action entertainers. Talking about his latest directorial, Harish Shankar reflected on his debut film, Shock (2006), which too starred Ravi Teja. The failure of the 2006 film, he recalls, pushed him to shift his entire focus to making commercial vehicles for stars.

Talking about this shift, he further adds, “Shock was a big shock to me. I was going against the norm because Ravi Teja gaaru was coming right after films like Idiot (2002), and I showed an emasculated version of a guy who couldn’t even protect his wife. The box-office result of that film shaped the next phase of my career. When I made Mirapakay (2011) again with Ravi gaaru, it became a resounding success.”

On the idea of heroism and the tagline, ‘The Only Hope,’ in his upcoming film, he says, “The character of my hero is that hope in the tagline. I believe that the pursuit of honesty, by default, is heroic. Imagine, in the 80s, people used to do everything for a few hundred rupees, but one officer refused to take a bribe of lakhs and stood by duty principles. That attracted me. All of us should strive to be honest, but nobody is. That’s why, when you actually see an honest person, you see them as a hero.”

Underlining the influence of literature in his life, the filmmaker reflects, “Besides taking me to movies, my father also introduced me to Yandamuri’s novels and Chalam’s literature. Watching and reading continuously helped me get confidence in my craft. Even today, I reckon that I am able to write dialogues like this because I spent my young life reading a lot. Only a reader can write, but the problem is people of today’s generation stopped reading.”

The Ravi Teja starrer is a remake of the 2018 Ajay Devgn starrer Raid, which was based on true events of the longest IT raid that happened in the 80s. When asked about whether the protagonist was tweaked to fit Ravi Teja’s image, Harish explains, “The difference between Raid and Mr Bachchan, is simply in the actors. Ajay Devgn is a serious, intense actor. Whereas Ravi Teja is known for the energy, charisma, humour and fun he creates on screen. The main character of Bachchan in my film is equal parts Ravi Teja’s charisma and the sincerity of an IT officer. Just because someone is sincere doesn’t mean they can’t have fun in life.”