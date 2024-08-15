Philosophy of Brahmanandam

There’s a certain charisma about him — his presence on screen never fails to make us laugh out loud. Yet, off-screen, his life is guided by strict principles that resonate with the deeper meanings of life. His mere appearance in films, even for brief moments, is always eagerly anticipated. He has made us both laugh and cry with his versatile performances, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts. His life story is truly inspiring to many, and he is none other than the legendary Padma Shri Kanneganti Brahmanandam. An actor who has set high standards in Telugu cinema, Brahmanandam shares insights from his life, revealing how simplicity and adherence to easy, uncomplicated truths have shaped his journey. From comic to intense roles, working with budding artists, and his love for art, the genius opens up in an exclusive interview.

What’s your perspective on younger comedians?

To be honest, I don’t watch films at all — not even my own. I know that might be hard for some to believe, but it’s the truth. Because of this, I can’t really offer opinions or judgments on them. For me, it’s not about what kind of comedian you are or how you perform; it’s about whether people laugh when they watch the comedy. A comedian is simply someone who makes others laugh—there’s no strict formula or method to it. Whatever we say or do can become comedy. I believe anyone who can create laughter is a comedian, whether it’s someone like Naveen Polishetty, Vennela Kishore, or anyone else. Of course, I might think I’m doing something to make you laugh, but it’s up to the audience to accept it. If they do, then you’re called a comedian.

Can you explain the artist phase of your life? What is your favourite art piece?

Art has been a part of my life since childhood; it’s not something I picked up recently. I’ve been creating artworks for as long as I can remember. However, after pursuing my education and becoming a lecturer, I had little time for my art. It was even true when I started working in other fields. Even after entering the industry, there was no time for my art. But when COVID hit, I found myself returning to it — whether by fortune or misfortune, I was able to reconnect with my artistic side. I cannot pick one, there are so many. But the masterpiece of Lord Balaji is close to my heart.