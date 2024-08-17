Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' to stream on OTT

After a successful run in theatres on June 27, grossing Rs 1041.6 crore worldwide, as per a report by Sacnilk, Kalki 2989 AD is set to make its OTT debut.

While the film's Hindi version will stream on Netflix, the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 22.

The streaming giants announced on Saturday, August 17. Taking to Instagram, Prime Video India shared a poster of the film with the caption, "The dawn of a new ERA awaits you. And this is your gateway into the GRAND world of Kalki... Kalki 2898 AD on Prime... Aug 22."

Around the same time, Netflix India shared a promo of the Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film and wrote, “Iss yug ka EPIC blockbuster aa raha hai Netflix par, Hindi mein (Blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD is arriving in Hindi on Netflix). Watch Kalki 2898 AD Hindi arriving on 22nd August on Netflix.”

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD where nature has vanished and darkness prevails, this marks the first instalment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Prabhas, who plays the role of Bhairava shared that his experience working on Kalki 2898 AD with "a visionary director like Naga and an exceptional cast has been truly exhilarating."

Along with Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.