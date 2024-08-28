I want to know every detail behind my success: Actor Nani

At the same time, the Jersey actor talks about the need to maintain a healthy balance while catering to the masses. He explains, “In Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, we have built a very good story, with a few adrenaline-pumping moments. According to the story, 30 per cent of such moments would be enough, but we took it to 90 per cent to reach out to a larger audience, where we thought more frequently along the lines of ‘Let’s have that big theatrical experience.’

We are keeping everyone in mind — one section of the audience will enjoy an element, another will enjoy something else—but it’s not an unhealthy mix. One should feel that it has come out organically.” Describing the driving elements of his upcoming film, Nani states, “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action film—while the action parts are 20 per cent, the action mood occupies the remaining 80 per cent. Even in normal scenes, there will be an anticipation for the action that could come up any moment.”

Nani also brings up the subject of diminishing theatrical footfalls in a post-COVID scenario and finds the alarmist attitude of trade pundits ill-informed. He explains his stance, “I don’t know how this discourse began, and why it continues to happen. But the fact is, if there was one big hit 5 years ago, there are three of them now. More people are coming to theatres now. The only thing that has changed is the number of minimum guarantee films, which has been reduced from six to one or two. In such circumstances, we can’t blame the audience. Tell good stories, they will come.”

Meanwhile, Nani-Vivek’s previous collaboration Ante Sundaraniki keeps coming up in the conversation. The romantic comedy was a box-office failure but has since earned a cult status for its unique narrative and themes. Nani candidly quips how in the past few days, he has been hearing more about Ante Sundaraniki than Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. He adds, “That film has a strong fanbase. There are people who believe it should be kept as it is, without a single frame removed.”

Further reflecting on the film’s box-office turnout, Nani says, “Ante… told a story as it should be told. It didn’t cater to all segments of the audience like a regular commercial film is expected to. So the theatrical reach of the film decreased. We can’t compare Ante Sundaraniki to a film that caters to everybody.” On the subject of reuniting with director Vivek Athreya despite the film’s underwhelming performance, and whether he felt any apprehension before saying yes to Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani is quick to assert his confidence in the filmmaker.