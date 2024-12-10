Rs 800 crore in four days, Pushpa rules box office

Ever since he rose on the screen in 2021, Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj has become an unstoppable force of nature. His staggering refusal to bow down to authority found universal resonance as the film became among the first blockbusters in the post-pandemic era.

With Pushpa 2: The Rule, he goes to the next level, bringing more style to his persona as he swings around in a sari, breaking bones with a touch of vulnerability. His over-the-top action and rousing dialogues are finding an immense release in audiences globally, as is evident from it box-office numbers.

With a worldwide gross of Rs 800.50 crore, the film has collected Rs 529 crore in India (net) in four days in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It opened at the box office, earning a whopping Rs 164.25 crore, surpassing the opening day numbers of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (Rs 63.8 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 75 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 116 crore) and Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 121 crore).

The Sukumar directorial, however, saw a steep decline on Day 2, making Rs 93.8 crore. It picked up again over the weekend, raking Rs 119.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 141.5 crore on Sunday. The film has been receiving unprecedented acclaim especially in the Hindi belt, minting Rs 285.70 crore against Rs 197.70 crore in the original Telugu version. On Sunday, it became the first Hindi film to have earned Rs 85 crore (India net) in a day.

Part 1 mop up in 3 days

Interestingly, the second part surpassed the lifetime collection of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 (Rs 267.55 crore) in just three days. The film is expected to cross Rs 1,000 crore globally before it completes the first week run