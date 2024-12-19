‘Bachhala Malli is grey-shaded like Pushpa & Animal'

Allari Naresh, known for his impeccable comic roles, is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Bachhala Malli. Directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, who previously helmed Solo Brathuke So Better, Bachhala Malli has grabbed eyeballs for presenting Naresh in a fresh manner.
Speaking about the film, Allari Naresh expressed his excitement, saying, “This is one of the most extraordinary stories I’ve come across. I gave my nod to Subbu in a single sitting. My character in Bachhala Malli has the most number of variations compared to all my previous roles. There’s an interesting trivia to this film — Bachchala Malli is a real person from the director’s village. One day he came to the set and I met him. Subbu told me that he saw the man instigating fights and beating up people. He wrote those attributes into our character. We drew inspiration from this man.”
After the critical success of Naandhi, Naresh has been intentional about choosing scripts that challenge him as an actor. “After Naandhi, I decided to do different films. When I was looking for good content, this story came my way,” he shared.
In Bachhala Malli, Naresh steps into a never-before-seen avatar that explores the recklessness and vulnerability of his titular character. “My character will behave arrogantly at times, but there’s a relatable and meaningful message underneath. The way he walks, fights, and even reacts has been crafted to stand out. This is not exactly an action film. There are good action scenes but this is mainly a drama.” he added.
Naresh believes his role in this film will leave a lasting impact, much like his portrayal of Gaali Seenu in Gamyam. “My character in Bachhala Malli will be talked about for 10 years. It’s a role that pushed me out of my comfort zone,” he said.
The film’s emotional core lies in the relationship between Bachhala Malli and Kaveri, played by Amritha Aiyer. “A girl named Kaveri enters Bachhala Malli’s life and changes him completely. But the mistakes he committed earlier keep haunting him. What he does to overcome them forms the crux of the story. At every given moment, he becomes a ticking time bomb. That keeps you hooked,” Naresh revealed. He praised Amritha’s performance, saying, “She gave a settled performance that will win her applause.”
The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Viva Harsha, Hari Teja, and Rohini, each playing pivotal roles. Naresh emphasised the importance of these characters, stating, “Every role adds depth to the narrative and makes the story more engaging. Every group has a friend like Viva Harsha’s character who instigates fights and escapes in the middle. His character will be memorable.”
With its back-and-forth screenplay and dual timelines, Bachhala Malli promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. “The pre-climax is the best part of the film. The father-son emotion has been portrayed beautifully, and Vishal Chandrashekhar’s music enhances the impact of these emotional sequences,” Naresh shared.
The film’s music by Vishal Chandrashekhar plays a crucial role in amplifying its emotional beats. “The background score and songs have been crafted to resonate with the story’s tone. Even before we started the film, we sat on music. People gave feedback that music has been weak in my previous films. So, we took extra care to make the songs feel fresh. I love Vishal Chandrashekhar’s work in Sita Ramam. A similar magic will happen here too,” Naresh noted.
At its heart, Bachhala Malli is a story of redemption and self-discovery. “The film has an underlying message that will stay with the audience long after they leave the theater. It’s a simple story told sincerely. These days people are appreciating grey-shaded characters like Pushpa, Animal. We’re confident the film will work,” Naresh added.
Talking about his much-anticipated project Sudigaadu 2 which fans have been anticipating, Naresh said, “Sudigaadu 2 is in the scripting stage. This time, we’re doing a pan-Indian parody. When Sudigaadu’s Hindi dubbed version went out, people in the North misunderstood that this is what southern films look like. But they didn’t understand that the film was a parody. That’s why we decided to spoof many pan-Indian films and release them across. It’s taking time.”
The rustic character-driven drama, produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under Hasya Movies banner is set to hit screens worldwide on December 20.