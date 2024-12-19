‘Bachhala Malli is grey-shaded like Pushpa & Animal'

Allari Naresh, known for his impeccable comic roles, is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Bachhala Malli. Directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, who previously helmed Solo Brathuke So Better, Bachhala Malli has grabbed eyeballs for presenting Naresh in a fresh manner.

Speaking about the film, Allari Naresh expressed his excitement, saying, “This is one of the most extraordinary stories I’ve come across. I gave my nod to Subbu in a single sitting. My character in Bachhala Malli has the most number of variations compared to all my previous roles. There’s an interesting trivia to this film — Bachchala Malli is a real person from the director’s village. One day he came to the set and I met him. Subbu told me that he saw the man instigating fights and beating up people. He wrote those attributes into our character. We drew inspiration from this man.”

After the critical success of Naandhi, Naresh has been intentional about choosing scripts that challenge him as an actor. “After Naandhi, I decided to do different films. When I was looking for good content, this story came my way,” he shared.

In Bachhala Malli, Naresh steps into a never-before-seen avatar that explores the recklessness and vulnerability of his titular character. “My character will behave arrogantly at times, but there’s a relatable and meaningful message underneath. The way he walks, fights, and even reacts has been crafted to stand out. This is not exactly an action film. There are good action scenes but this is mainly a drama.” he added.

Naresh believes his role in this film will leave a lasting impact, much like his portrayal of Gaali Seenu in Gamyam. “My character in Bachhala Malli will be talked about for 10 years. It’s a role that pushed me out of my comfort zone,” he said.

The film’s emotional core lies in the relationship between Bachhala Malli and Kaveri, played by Amritha Aiyer. “A girl named Kaveri enters Bachhala Malli’s life and changes him completely. But the mistakes he committed earlier keep haunting him. What he does to overcome them forms the crux of the story. At every given moment, he becomes a ticking time bomb. That keeps you hooked,” Naresh revealed. He praised Amritha’s performance, saying, “She gave a settled performance that will win her applause.”