'Daaku Maharaaj' will outshine 'Akhanda' and 'Legend', says Naga Vamsi

The team behind the highly anticipated action entertainer Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, recently engaged with the media to share insights about the film. Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and director Bobby Kolli discussed the film’s development, S Thaman’s musical score, and comparisons with Bobby’s previous blockbuster, Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi.

Referring to the recent statement by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that there will be no more price hikes for films, Naga Vamsi quipped, “FDC chairman Dil Raju gaaru is in the US. He has to come here. And his film is arriving earlier than ours. What applies to him, obviously would apply to us. Once he is here, all of us will meet and discuss how to take it forward.” On the topic of paid premieres and benefit shows, he clarified, “There wouldn’t be any paid premieres for Sankranthi releases. The first show will start at 4 am.”

The conversation also touched upon the recent row involving Allu Arjun’s arrest following a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2’s premiere. Naga Vamsi remarked, “That was an unfortunate incident. We will also take further precautions to avoid such accidents. I wouldn’t want to discuss more than this.”

Both producer and director expressed immense confidence in Daaku Maharaaj’s output. Bobby Kolli shared, “We watched the first half of the film.

The visuals are striking. We are very confident that after watching the film, people will be bowled over seeing Balayya gaaru in a new avatar.” Naga Vamsi added, “In the last 25-30 years of Balayya’s films, I don’t think anybody has shown him in such grand visuals.

No offence to Chiranjeevi gaaru’s fans, but as a Balayya fan, I can confidently say that Bobby has made Daaku Maharaaj even better than Waltair Veerayya. You’ll see it for yourself when you watch the film and its stunning visuals. By the time interval arrives, you’ll see that the film is even better than Balayya’s Legend and Akhanda also. In fact, we never aimed for those films; we wanted to make a better star-driven film than Jailer and Vikram. Our target was those films.”