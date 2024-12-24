'Daaku Maharaaj' will outshine 'Akhanda' and 'Legend', says Naga Vamsi

The team behind the highly anticipated action entertainer Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, recently engaged with the media to share insights about the film. Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and director Bobby Kolli discussed the film’s development, S Thaman’s musical score, and comparisons with Bobby’s previous blockbuster, Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi.
Referring to the recent statement by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that there will be no more price hikes for films, Naga Vamsi quipped, “FDC chairman Dil Raju gaaru is in the US. He has to come here. And his film is arriving earlier than ours. What applies to him, obviously would apply to us. Once he is here, all of us will meet and discuss how to take it forward.” On the topic of paid premieres and benefit shows, he clarified, “There wouldn’t be any paid premieres for Sankranthi releases. The first show will start at 4 am.”
The conversation also touched upon the recent row involving Allu Arjun’s arrest following a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2’s premiere. Naga Vamsi remarked, “That was an unfortunate incident. We will also take further precautions to avoid such accidents. I wouldn’t want to discuss more than this.”
Both producer and director expressed immense confidence in Daaku Maharaaj’s output. Bobby Kolli shared, “We watched the first half of the film.
The visuals are striking. We are very confident that after watching the film, people will be bowled over seeing Balayya gaaru in a new avatar.” Naga Vamsi added, “In the last 25-30 years of Balayya’s films, I don’t think anybody has shown him in such grand visuals.
No offence to Chiranjeevi gaaru’s fans, but as a Balayya fan, I can confidently say that Bobby has made Daaku Maharaaj even better than Waltair Veerayya. You’ll see it for yourself when you watch the film and its stunning visuals. By the time interval arrives, you’ll see that the film is even better than Balayya’s Legend and Akhanda also. In fact, we never aimed for those films; we wanted to make a better star-driven film than Jailer and Vikram. Our target was those films.”
The film’s North Indian backdrop was another point of discussion. Bobby explained, “If you’ve seen Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu, that was also based in another place. Similarly, once you watch this film, you will understand the setup and backdrop clearly.”
Providing an update on the trailer, Naga Vamsi revealed, “We have planned three grand pre-release events in Andhra Pradesh. On January 2, we are planning to release the trailer. One of the events will take place in America.”
The teaser for Daaku Maharaaj, which was unveiled recently, introduced audiences to Balakrishna’s character, a man with an epic past as a dacoit. The teaser sets the stage for a tale of good versus evil, highlighting a landscape dominated by antagonists and rulers, with Balakrishna’s character emerging as a protector of a little girl. The film promises a mix of intense drama and action, with a narrative centred on heroism and redemption.
Produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, Daaku Maharaaj boasts a stellar cast.
Bobby Deol plays the menacing antagonist, while Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, and Chandni add depth to the ensemble. Vijay Karthik Kannan has handled the cinematography, and Niranjan Devaramane is in charge of editing. The film is slated for release on January 12, 2025, setting up a fierce box-office clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankrantiki Vasthunnam.