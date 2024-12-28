Unni Mukundan’s 'Marco' to release in Telugu

Unni Mukundan’s Marco, currently enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office, is set to have a Telugu release. As announced by the makers, the Telugu version will be out on New Year’s Day.

Billed as the most violent Indian film ever, Marco has opened to polarising response from critics, with many praising its technical aspects, while criticising its writing and the insensitive portrayal of violence.

However, that doesn’t seem to have affected the film’s collections, with the makers announcing that the Rs 50 crore mark has already been breached.

Marco is directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed. The film also stars Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and Yukti Thareja.

The film has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and music by Ravi Basrur, best known for his work on the Kannada blockbuster franchise KGF.

Besides release in multiple languages, the makers of Marco are also contemplating on sequel plans.

In a recent media interaction, the actor revealed that the film will be getting a sequel once they land on a solid idea. It is worth mentioning that Marco has a tail-end scene, setting the stage for the sequel.