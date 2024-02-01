An actor reflects…

You have also written about your parents in the book, detailing the life lessons they gave you. How have things changed over the years, when you were a parent, and later when your child became one?

Swami Vivekananda has once mentioned that marriage is a combination of problems passed on from one generation to another. The way families work is, you solve some of the problems, you pass on some of the problems to your children. And the cycle continues. It is pretty much universal, as universal as 2 + 2 = 4. The problems will also be the same, be it in the 20th or the 30th century. That said, changes do come in the form of time, money, economy and technology. For instance, my father is a poor man, but Raja (Goutham, actor and Brahmanandam’s son)’s father is not a poor man. (laughs)

Your book’s blurb breaks down your relationship with god and how atheism and individuality are mistaken for one another. Could you elaborate?

I strongly believe that god’s grace is necessary for a person to truly flourish. But people emerged in and out of their problems on their own. Some may see the existence of these problems and the larger purpose they serve as karmasiddhantham (law of Karma). But others will see the presence of great poverty and insurmountable challenges as proof for the lack of god’s existence i.e. atheism. But do we know for sure that god does not exist? There is a difference between not knowing and not existing, but people don’t recognise this aspect when it comes to god. It is easier to believe that things don’t exist, rather than believe an entirely different reality that can be present outside the boundaries of our perception. My struggles are common, but my success isn’t. Why was I chosen for this journey, these highs? When one humbles themselves with the fact that there is so much they don’t know, they will slowly begin to find their path to success and greatness.

Your book has a strong tone of motivation. Is this your message to today’s youth?

Yes. When I was younger, I had holes in the knickers I wore to school everyday. I was too ashamed to even step out, I was embarrassed to sit alongside my classmates, who all wore such nice clothes. My father would get me hand-me-down textbooks at the start of every year. Such were the austere situations I grew up in. The likes of you cannot even comprehend such poverty, I suppose.

That said, even to this day, there are students living in the conditions I lived in. Without sufficient clothes, money, food or books. I want my book to reach them. I want my story to reach these children. If I can rise up and make something of myself in life, so can they. Aa dhairyam ey na pusthakam (that courage formed my book).

Do you have any regrets in your life?

My humble request to everyone, if they can, is to kindly remove this regret word from all their vocabularies. Regrets are for those who see the glass half-empty. If you know something is wrong, why do it in the first place…you get what I mean? All these religious sermons tell people that they can do penances and wash off their sins, is anyone telling these people to not sin in the first place?

How do you look back at the life you have led?

My career as a comedy actor has given me immense job satisfaction. It is also a satisfaction unlike anything else. Janalu nannu abhimanam tho kaadhu, anandam tho chustharu (people look at me with happiness, not admiration). I am grateful to have delivered performances that evoked such intense emotions in the audience. Their love is my strength and health, and it kept me going through four decades in the film industry.