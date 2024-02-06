I tapped into Ravi Teja’s lesser-known traits for 'Eagle': Filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni

HYDERABAD: After a career spanning more than a decade as a cinematographer, with brief credits in editing and one directorial debut, Karthik Gattamneni is coming to the cinemas with Eagle. He has co-written the film (with Manibabu Karanam) and co-edited it (with Uthura), in addition to serving as one of its three cinematographers, alongside Karm Chawla and Polish national Kamil Plocki. Karthik chats to Cinema Express about the inspirations behind Eagle, his take on planning versus improvising, the specific merits and demerits of being a technician-director and more.

Selected Excerpts

Where did the idea of the Eagle come from?

The genesis of Eagle came from an article I once read while I was shooting in Austria. There was a man, residing in a remote area in a far-off country, like Peru or Cambodia. People around him thought of him as this calm, gentle person, but it turns out he was a kingpin of some drug cartel, something like that.

This is what the particular journalist unearthed through the course of her investigation. It was a shock for those people who knew him. Eagle is not about drugs, but it made me wonder, why can’t we have such a personality closer home? That is where the inspiration came from, about a journalist on a search for a story about this mysterious man. It all started from there.