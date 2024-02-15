Actor Allu Arjun to represent Indian cinema with 'Pushpa: The Rise' at Berlinale

Actor Allu Arjun is all set to represent Indian cinema by attending the Berlin Film Festival for a special screening of his 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise.' The actor will be seen interacting with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers during his visit. He will also be meeting the international press alongside the screening.

Directed by Sukumar, the Allu Arjun-led franchise found global success in several countries such as Russia, the US, Gulf, Australia and the UK. The Telugu action/thriller also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

The film's first instalment depicts the rise of a labourer named Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) making enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, violence erupts when the police attempt to bring down his illegal business.

The second part titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is all set to release this year on August 15. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The sequel is currently in its post-production phase, and makers are determined to deliver the film to the audience on the announced release date, despite some shooting delays as fans eagerly await the next mass entertainment.

India will also be represented by Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Fable', directed by Raam Reddy. It is only the second Indian film in the previous 30 years to premiere in one of Berlinale's important competitive sections.