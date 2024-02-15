'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' is a proper fantasy film, says writer-director VI Anand

HYDRABAD: VI Anand, the writer-director of Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada (2016), Okka Kshanam (2017), Disco Raja (2020) and the upcoming film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, has built a name for himself as a filmmaker with a proclivity for genre-centric cinema in an industry that prides itself on churning strategically packaged entertainers that seek to cater to multiple demographics in a single film.

When enquired upon what inspires the director, Anand recounts a childhood quest. “I have always been curious about what happens to a person after death. There is so much more to life, beyond what we know and comprehend. My curiosity towards finding answers to the unknown propelled me towards exploring supernatural, extraterrestrial and mystical themes through my stories. What if someone dead springs back to life? This question formed the plot of Disco Raja. Similarly, what if a spirit returns to Earth in search of her loved ones? This led me to Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and so on. I personally believe in the concept of atma and reincarnation. There are no hard and fast answers, but one keeps exploring throughout their life.”

The director cites the puranas when enquired about the genesis of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. He replies, “A story is a culmination of a set of abstract musings. When I travel in trains and look at these little hamlets pass by, I always wonder, what kind of people live here? What are their customs like? On the other hand, my interest in life after death lead me towards reading many books. One of those books is the Garuda Purana. The Vaishnavaite tome on the afterlife talks about how a soul travels to 16 different cities outside the Earthly realm before getting reincarnated or before attaining salvation. Each city is meant to teach a specific lesson to the soul, be it on kindness, purpose or forgiveness. The story of an Ooru Peru Bhairavakona was borne out of a juxtaposition of these ideas. What if a man went to a far-off, abnormal village mired in the myth of the Garuda Purana, along with some other esoteric traditions? What if he faces some insurmountable challenges that he is compelled to resolve because he is the chosen one? The film takes place over the course of two nights. There is also a robbery thrown in the mix of these progressively escalating conflicts.”