Rajendra Prasad, Jaya Prada to reunite on screen after 36 years in 'Love at 65'

Rajendra Prasad and Jaya Prada are collaborating after 36 years for a light-hearted feel-good drama titled Love at 65. The makers released the first look on Thursday.

The upcoming film is produced by Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of People Media Factory, while VN Aditya is directing the film. Aditya has also penned the script for the film which centres around two ageing people who find love in their 60s.

Aditya, who had earlier directed popular movies like Nenunnanu (2004) and Boss (2006), had last directed the 2023 film Park.

Meanwhile, Jaya Prada was last seen in Suvarna Sundari (2023) on the other hand Rajendra Prasad’s last on-screen appearance was in the K Vijaya Bhaskar directorial Jilebi (2023). Besides Rajendra Prasad and Jaya Prada, Love at 65 also stars Sunil.

Anup Rubens is the music director for the film. Junaid Siddiqui is the editor, while cinematography is by Shyam Tummalapalli.

Love at 65 has been a long time in the making, after going into production in early 2021.The film has yet to get a release date.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)