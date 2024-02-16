NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan's 'Devara Part 1' to be released this October

Directed by Koratala Siva the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also a part of 'Devara'. Earlier this year, the makers released the much-awaited teaser for the film.

The video opens with a Jr. NTR fighting scene. He is seen dressed as a village man who is fighting with goons.

Jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Rathnavelu and editor Sreekar Prasad are part of the technical team.

'Devara' is all set to be released in two parts and the same was announced by the makers last year. The film set against coastal lands is helmed by Koratala Siva.