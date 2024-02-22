I always wanted to debut as a lead with a fantastic script: 'Sundaram Master' actor Harsha Chemudu

HYDERABAD: Telugu internet has never been the same after 2013. Beaming through the computer screens as the ever-sarcastic teacher in Viva, a comedy sketch directed by Sabarish Kandregula, Harsha Chemudu has cemented his position as a force of comedic talent to be reckoned with. After a decade’s worth of supporting roles in films, the actor returns to play yet another teacher in Sundaram Master. The film marks Harsha’s maiden lead role.
Talking to Cinema Express from Visakhapatnam, where he is promoting his upcoming film as part of a multi-city tour in Andhra Pradesh, Harsha explains how he got his first full length role, why he treats all his roles equally, an unlikely special appearance to watch out for in Sundaram Master, among other things.
Selected Excerpts
Your Viva sketch came out a little more than a decade ago. You have had an interesting career in cinema since then. Did you ever see yourself play a lead role someday?
To be really honest, I never had any such idea. Even Sundaram Master just happened to me. That character found me, not the other way round. One of the biggest green flags about this film was how everything, including the warm reception garnered by the film’s teaser and trailer, came together organically. Our audience is really sensible, that is what I have been observing so far.
Speaking of which, how did Sundaram Master come to you organically? Take me back to the time the film’s director Kalyan Santhosh approached you with the script…
Kalyan Santhosh was a part of Month of Madhu’s direction department. We have known each other for years, and have also worked together previously. He came to me and mentioned that he has written a story with me as its lead. I was pleasantly surprised, because the scripts I have otherwise been getting are so conventional and lethargic. It is always a guy who feels bad about his weight and his dark skin. I mean, I am not apologetic about myself, I live my life so confidently. I did not want to put myself in those shoes and gain sympathy or whatever. I always believed that whenever I would do a lead role, it should be fantastic. So, when Kalyan came to me with the story, I just sat down to listen to it and boy, was I impressed! I loved the story so much I begged Kalyan to not narrate it to anyone else, to not even consider anyone else for the film from then on.
Could you speak a bit about your character Sundaram?
We have selectively and strategically only revealed 35% of the film through the teaser and the trailer. If you notice, the teaser has an overtly comic tone, because we wanted to grab everybody’s attention. The trailer is more cryptic, with people questioning Sundaram’s motivations. I don’t want to talk more about my character but I will say this. Sundaram Master features a strong and impactful contribution from our favourite meme god Brahmanandam. It is better than a cameo.
Are you saying that he will not appear in the film? Is the film going to have meta references of Brahmanandam?
No, no, no. He will be appearing in VFX. There is a very strong reason for his presence in the film. And he has dubbed for his own lines in the film.
Sundaram Master is your maiden film as a lead actor. Since the film is banking largely on your brand, did you feel more responsible than the times you have played supporting roles? Was there any pressure?
I did not take any pressure. Be it a ten minute role or a full-length role, or a character role or a lead role, my approach has been both specific and generic in similar ways. I treat all my characters equally and stay honest and attentive throughout the process. This is what gives a better output. Long story short, I treated my role in Sundaram Master like any other character, just the way I treated my role in Colour Photo (2020) or Month Of Madhu.
Is it tiring for you to play comedy roles all the time? Is there anything you do to beat that monotony, if there is any?
I have had the good fortune of working in films where I got characters with a distinct dynamic and vibe. The team you work with also makes all the difference, keeping that monotony at bay. That said, I have also done my share of cringe roles. I had to sustain myself (laughs).
What are some of the memorable performances for you in your career so far?
My role in Baby was interesting as well as different from the work that I have done earlier. Sai Rajesh (Baby’s director) specifically wanted me to step away from my previous performances. The result is this somewhat grey character you all got to see. I also really loved my role in Men Too, where I played a gay man battling with false sexual harrassment allegations. I also find my initial phase of my career to be personally memorable. The string of roles I did back then, their cumulative impact, led me later to critically acclaimed films like Colour Photo.
In your filmography, a lot of characters have surprisingly been named Harsha. Why do you think that happens?
I don’t know, really. Ravikanth (Perepu, director) named my character Harsha because he wanted the real-life Harsha onscreen. In his film (Krishna and his Leela, 2020), I wasn’t acting. I was just being myself.
Could you speak a bit about your future projects?
I am pushing myself to work outside the Telugu industry now. I have recently worked in a Hindi series titled Hostel Daze, which is streaming on Prime Video. I have also finished working in a straight Kannada film. I am also working in a film that stars Kartik Aaryan.