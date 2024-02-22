I always wanted to debut as a lead with a fantastic script: 'Sundaram Master' actor Harsha Chemudu

HYDERABAD: Telugu internet has never been the same after 2013. Beaming through the computer screens as the ever-sarcastic teacher in Viva, a comedy sketch directed by Sabarish Kandregula, Harsha Chemudu has cemented his position as a force of comedic talent to be reckoned with. After a decade’s worth of supporting roles in films, the actor returns to play yet another teacher in Sundaram Master. The film marks Harsha’s maiden lead role.

Talking to Cinema Express from Visakhapatnam, where he is promoting his upcoming film as part of a multi-city tour in Andhra Pradesh, Harsha explains how he got his first full length role, why he treats all his roles equally, an unlikely special appearance to watch out for in Sundaram Master, among other things.

Selected Excerpts

Your Viva sketch came out a little more than a decade ago. You have had an interesting career in cinema since then. Did you ever see yourself play a lead role someday?

To be really honest, I never had any such idea. Even Sundaram Master just happened to me. That character found me, not the other way round. One of the biggest green flags about this film was how everything, including the warm reception garnered by the film’s teaser and trailer, came together organically. Our audience is really sensible, that is what I have been observing so far.

Speaking of which, how did Sundaram Master come to you organically? Take me back to the time the film’s director Kalyan Santhosh approached you with the script…

Kalyan Santhosh was a part of Month of Madhu’s direction department. We have known each other for years, and have also worked together previously. He came to me and mentioned that he has written a story with me as its lead. I was pleasantly surprised, because the scripts I have otherwise been getting are so conventional and lethargic. It is always a guy who feels bad about his weight and his dark skin. I mean, I am not apologetic about myself, I live my life so confidently. I did not want to put myself in those shoes and gain sympathy or whatever. I always believed that whenever I would do a lead role, it should be fantastic. So, when Kalyan came to me with the story, I just sat down to listen to it and boy, was I impressed! I loved the story so much I begged Kalyan to not narrate it to anyone else, to not even consider anyone else for the film from then on.