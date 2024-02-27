‘Our heroes understand comedy better than Hollywood stars’

HYDERABAD : Chaari 111, the upcoming action comedy film, stands apart for a reason. It features seasoned comedian Vennela Kishore as the protagonist, the ‘hero figure’ of the film. Director TG Keerthi Kumar, however, believes that despite being lauded for his comic prowess, Vennela Kishore remains underrated overall as an actor. Keerthi Kumar adds, “If you see films like Oke Oka Jeevitham (2022) and Goodachari (2018), there are many serious sequences which Kishore sir performed very nicely. He is not a brilliant comedian — he is a brilliant actor who is very good at comedy.”

Keerthi clarifies that the casting of Vennela Kishore was crucial to the making of Chaari 111. Keerthi stated, “I am a Vennela Kishore fan, and I had thought about doing a film like Chaari 111 with him for a long time. The script was written with Kishore sir in mind — If he had said no, this project would never have taken off.”

Keerthi believes that leading stars of Telugu cinema have always had heroes with better sense of comedy even when compared to Hollywood stars. He elaborates, “Actors like Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi, their comic timing is amazing. I want to work with those kind of heroes in this universe.”

Compared to Hollywood movies though, action-comedy as a genre has seen a very limited number of films in Indian cinema. Keerthi, however, begs to differ. He gave the examples of filmmaker Srinu Vaitla and older Chiranjeevi movies like Rudranetra (1989) and Chantabbai (1986) that blended action and comedy. The director even points out that he named the spy agency in his story Rudranetra, as an ode to the Chiranjeevi starrer. Keerthi adds, “Even SS Rajamouli sir’s Maryada Ramanna (2010) was sort of an action comedy. Our filmmakers might not have labelled many of these films as action-comedies during promotions, but they were always making action-comedies.”

Keerthi candidly admits to being heavily inspired from movies like the Pink Panther franchise and Johnny English (2003) while crafting his script for Chaari 111. The director notes how casting for movies of this genre becomes particularly crucial, because scripts are designed around actors. Keerthi added, “In our film, Kishore’s character irritates his boss to no end. I wanted a serious-looking actor for the role and that’s why I went with Murali Sharma who is perfect for it — The more serious he gets, the funnier a scene becomes.”