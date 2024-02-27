'Premalu' gets a Telugu version

The makers of Premalu have announced that they will be releasing the film in Telugu soon. Sources close to the film state that the dubbing work is currently in progress, with the team aiming for a March 8 Shivaratri release.

Premalu revolves around the lives of Sachin (Naslen), Reenu (Mamitha Baiju) and their friends, who have all move to Hyderabad from Kerala. Sachin falling in love with Reenu and his efforts to win over her forms the crux of the story. Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan also star in it.

Premalu, which released on February 9, has emerged as a blockbuster in Kerala. The film was released a week before the Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam, which also succeeded on both commercial and critical fronts. The timing of their releases, along with the stark clash of their respective genres, has led to netizens declaring Premalu and Bramayugam as the Malayalam film industry’s Barbenheimmer, subsequently terming their joint pop culture impact with the portmanteau Premayugam. The film has also garnered love and critical acclaim from Telugu film media, who have warmly appreciated the film’s depiction of Hyderabad.

Premalu is written and directed by Girish AD, who previously helmed Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019) and Super Sharanya (2022). Co-written by Kiran Josey, Premalu has music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Ajmal Sabu and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.