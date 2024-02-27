Suhas-starrer 'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' gets OTT release date

Ambajipeta Marriage Band, the Suhas-starrer social drama, which recently had a theatrical release on February 2, will soon have its OTT premiere. The streaming rights for the film have been acquired by AHA Telugu, which will begin streaming the film from March 1 onwards.

The film revolves around Malli (Suhas), a simple village man who works as a barber and member of a marriage band that’s running low on luck offlate. His life and priorities are simple, which is being with his childhood sweetheart Lakshmi (Shivani Nagaram).

However, a sudden twist of events compels Malli and his twin sister Padma (Sharanya Pradeep) to get embroiled in the local village politics, where the larger complicated webs of caste and class hierarchy come unravelling.

Ambajipeta Marriage Band is written and directed by debutant Dushyanth Katikaneni. Besides Suhas, the film stars Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Sharanya Pradeep, Shivani Nagaram, and Goparaju Ramana in prominent roles.

The music of Ambajipeta Marriage Band is composed by Sekhar Chandra, with cinematography by Wajid Baig and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan.

The film is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Venkat Reddy under the banner of GA2 Pictures, Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, and Mahayana Motion Pictures.

