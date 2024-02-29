SS Karthikeya to distribute 'Premalu' in Telugu

A dubbed version of Premalu, the recent coming-of-age Malayalam film that emerged as a major box office success, will soon have a theatrical release in Telugu. Producer SS Karthikeya took to his social media page to make an official announcement of the same. Premalu’s Telugu version is slated to release on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
Karthikeya’s post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Venturing into distribution for the first time with Premalu. As soon as I watched, I couldn’t resist myself to release it in Telugu. Hoping it will work here too… In our theatres, in March.” Karthikeya also shared a special Baahubali-themed animation poster in his post.
Premalu revolves around a bunch of young Malayali men and women who have moved to Hyderabad in search of opportunities, friendships, and a better life. Naslen and Mamitha Baiju play the protagonists in Premalu, while the supporting cast comprises actors like Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Meenakshi Raveendran, among others.
Premalu is directed by Girish AD, who has also co-authored the script along with Kiran Josey. Girish’s previous works include Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019) and Super Sharanya (2022), the latter of which also featured Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha.
Earlier this month, the Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam too had a Telugu dub release in theatres, a week after its original Malayalam release.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)