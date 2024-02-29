SS Karthikeya to distribute 'Premalu' in Telugu

A dubbed version of Premalu, the recent coming-of-age Malayalam film that emerged as a major box office success, will soon have a theatrical release in Telugu. Producer SS Karthikeya took to his social media page to make an official announcement of the same. Premalu’s Telugu version is slated to release on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Karthikeya’s post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Venturing into distribution for the first time with Premalu. As soon as I watched, I couldn’t resist myself to release it in Telugu. Hoping it will work here too… In our theatres, in March.” Karthikeya also shared a special Baahubali-themed animation poster in his post.