Prabhas announces his next project 'The Raja Saab'

HYDERABAD: Following the success of "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire", actor Prabhas on Monday announced his next film "The Raja Saab" on the festive occasion of Pongal.

According to the makers, the upcoming movie is a "spellbinding romantic horror entertainer", which will be directed by Maruthi.

"The Raja Saab", a pan-India project, will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

Maruthi, known for films such as "Prati Roju Pandage" and "Prema Katha Chitram", said he is looking forward to working with Prabhas.

"'The Raja Saab' stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date.

Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker.

"We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed," the director said in a statement.