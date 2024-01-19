Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' gets OTT release date

Netflix announced on Friday that Prabhas' latest outing at the theatres, Salaar, will be available to stream on the platform from January 20. The film will be available in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, in addition to Telugu.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar hit theatres on December 22 and opened to positive reviews. It also had a successful run, commercially. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role alongside Prabhas.

The extended ensemble supporting cast of Salaar includes Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Bobby Simha, John Vijay, and Sriya Reddy, among others.

As per reports, the shooting for the second part of Salaar is expected to commence in March.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj), the crown prince of Khansaar.

When a coup is planned by his father’s ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva’s help to become Khansaar’s undisputed ruler. With the primary players having different agendas, the stage is set for the ultimate showdown in the second part.

Salaar is backed by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The technical team includes cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music composer Ravi Basrur, and editor Ujwal Kulkarni.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)