‘It is easier for an actor to become a producer than a director to turn into one’

First things first, how did you enter the film industry?

I am a Mechanical Engineering graduate, following which I was working in Pune and planning to go to the States for my Masters. It was during this time that I had gotten an opportunity to act in a film made by a banner that has produced films like Ashta Chamma (2008), Golconda High School (2011) and Uyyala Jampala (2013). This film turned out to be Anudeep KV’s Pittagoda. That is how my acting career started. But it is also incidentally where I learnt the ropes of production, unawares. I was not just an actor there. I participated actively behind the screen, from scripting to conducting auditions for other actors to post production. That has also helped, in a way. When I became a producer, my primary goal was to find stories for myself to act in. But we also eventually produced films that did not necessarily have a role for me, but were good projects nevertheless. Like Pareshan.

What did Pareshan teach you as a producer?

To Rupak’s (Ronaldson, Pareshan director) credit, what you see on the screen exactly matches the narration. Very little was lost in translation. The narration itself gave me so much calm, for me, it was artistry, life and cinema in the right blend. I did not think the film was as niche as people perceived it to be. Since we were first time producers, back then, we did not understand distribution very well. Release date windows are very crucial. Had we released Pareshan earlier, it would have been perceived very differently. But the film came out after Balagam, Dasara and Mem Famous, and a section of the audience slotted Pareshan as just another ‘Telangana’ film.